Angela Marie Fitness: WORKOUTS For Home Polers

MEMBERSHIP SITE HAS MOVED!! NEW MEMBERSHIP SITE! >> https://onlinestudio.angelamariefitness.com/ Contact me if you have questions: [email protected] Can't make it to pole class? Looking for pole workouts, classes, and lessons you can do at home? Problem solved! My online studio has a variety of "Build-Your-Own-Workout" options, as well as complete pole fitness lessons. You can choose how long you want to workout and what you want to focus on. On-demand, anytime, anywhere, on just about any device.